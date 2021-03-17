Governor Cooper Announces Two Appointments

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced two appointments, one for North Carolina Superior Court Judge and one for North Carolina District Attorney.

“These appointees have years of legal experience and knowledge they will use in their public service,” said Gov. Cooper. “I am grateful for their willingness to step up for our state.”

Thomas Wilson will serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 3B, serving Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. He will fill the vacant seat of the Hon. Paul Quinn who retired in January. Wilson is a Co-Founder of Greene Wilson & Crow, P.A. Previously, he was an Associate at Stubbs & Perdue, P.A and a Law Clerk for the Hon. J. Douglas McCullough. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and his Juris Doctor from St. Louis University School of Law.

Tim R. Watson will serve as a District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 23, serving Surry and Stokes counties. He will fill the vacant seat of District Attorney Ricky Bowman who is retiring at the end of March. Watson is the Senior Assistant District Attorney for Prosecutorial District 23. Previously, he was an attorney in private practice. Watson earned his Associate in Arts from Surry Community College, his Bachelor of Arts from Winston Salem State University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

