PDF.co Releases Integrated Document Parser Editor for Data Transformation
With the release of Integrated Document Parser Editor, PDF.co further strengthens its portfolio of secure, scalable, and affordable data transformation tools.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PDF.co team integrated their original high-powered PDF.co editor with a Document Parser Template Editor for simple data extraction from invoices, statements, orders, and other business documentation. The PDF.co original editor is now enhanced with this integration to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered document parsing in a secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure with complete encryption—an ideal union for handling high volumes of data along with cloud-based or on-premise files in a secure environment.
AN INTEGRATED AI-POWERED PARSING SOLUTION TO STREAMLINE OFFICE PRODUCTIVITY AND TURN WORK HOURS INTO PROFITABILITY.
The key features of the PDF.co Document Parser, especially suited for business, offer a variety of impactful solutions for advanced analytics and forecasting opportunities. PDF.co is instrumental in providing the specific business solutions companies require given current technological advancements. Users are able to:
• Extract data from PDF files, images, scans, and documents
• Parse multiple documents, orders, and invoices
• Use built-in templates to get seamless, structured data
• Extract different data types such as invoice totals, due dates, and other important details
• Extract and validate data to help in cases of potential fraud
• Review output data in the form of CSV, XML, and JSON
• Rely on artificial intelligence (AI) support and built-in OCR recognition for increased data accuracy
• Count on compatibility between the Integrated Document Parser Editor and 300+ leading automation platforms including BluePrism, Integromat, UiPath, Zapier, and more.
PDF.co offers excellent user tutorials that teach the steps for parsing data using the Integrated Document Parser Editor. These steps include the template creation process for extraction of one-line and multi-line text, fixed tables, and fields. Users also learn to add a static value within the template and review template results. Additionally, PDF.co provides user tutorials for Expression—defined as “The Expression property of template fields takes an expression that parses the desired data. This can be used in a Search-based field that extracts from the entire document or from a Rectangle field that extracts the text inside a Rectangle object.”
“As businesses seek advanced data solutions that meet their productivity needs while technologies are continually in development, PDF.co continues to offer forward-thinking alternatives to take them into next-generation data manipulation,” stated Eugene Mironichev, PDF.co Team Lead. “Technology is changing how companies do business, and PDF.co is empowered to help them keep up with the times.”
ABOUT PDF.co
PDF.co is an application programming interface (API) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and data transformation offering secure, scalable, and affordable solutions. PDF.co has supported small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and large-scale Fortune 500 enterprises for data extraction solutions since 2006. The company’s primary industries include fintech, healthcare, insurance, legal, logistics, banking, and education. PDF.co trademarked business tools include Document Parser, PDF Splitter, Fill PDF, HTML to PDF, PDF Extractor, Barcode Reader, and a variety of manual tools. PDF.co partners with ByteScout for support services.
Media Relations
ByteScout, Inc.
+1 888-908-2357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn