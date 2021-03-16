Press Release - FAA Statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson
I have decided to extend the FAAs unruly-passenger zero-tolerance policyas we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic.The policy directs our safety inspectors and attorneys to take strong enforcement action against any passenger who disrupts or threatens the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from fines to jail time. The number of cases were seeing is still far too high, and it tells us urgent action continues to be required.