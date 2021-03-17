Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster VSP / Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                            

STATION:  Westminster VSP                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/16/2021 at 1058 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northbound I-91 at Mile Marker 15

VIOLATION: Wanted Person

ACCUSED:  Philip J. Protas                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/16/2021 at 1058 hours, I stopped a vehicle traveling

northbound on I-91 for speeding. Investigation during the traffic stop revealed

Philip Pratos, one of the vehicles occupants, had an active arrest warrant in

the state of Vermont. Pratos was placed under arrest and transported to Southern

State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/17/2021 at 1330 Hours.          

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

