Westminster VSP / Wanted Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster VSP
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/16/2021 at 1058 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northbound I-91 at Mile Marker 15
VIOLATION: Wanted Person
ACCUSED: Philip J. Protas
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/16/2021 at 1058 hours, I stopped a vehicle traveling
northbound on I-91 for speeding. Investigation during the traffic stop revealed
Philip Pratos, one of the vehicles occupants, had an active arrest warrant in
the state of Vermont. Pratos was placed under arrest and transported to Southern
State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/17/2021 at 1330 Hours.
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.