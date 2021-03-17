St. Johnsbury / Sex Offender Registry Violation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401110
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Drew Cota
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-2680
DATE/TIME: 03/16/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Failure to Register
ACCUSED: Jermaine Robertson-Haney
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/16/2021, at approximately 1330 hours, after
investigation it was found that Jermaine Robertson-Haney (21) was in violation
of Vermont Sex Offender Registry terms. Troopers arrested Robertson-Haney and
brought him back to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks where he was
processed and released on citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/21, 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.