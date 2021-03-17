Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Sex Offender Registry Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401110

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Drew Cota                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-2680

DATE/TIME: 03/16/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Western Ave, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Failure to Register

ACCUSED: Jermaine Robertson-Haney                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/16/2021, at approximately 1330 hours, after

investigation it was found that Jermaine Robertson-Haney (21) was in violation

of Vermont Sex Offender Registry terms. Troopers arrested Robertson-Haney and

brought him back to the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks where he was

processed and released on citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/12/21, 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

