Post Session Report :: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

SB 116, PN 87 (Scavello) – This legislation will amend Title 37 (Historical & Museums) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes with key provisions to update and modernize the History Code. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 157, PN 122 (Fee) – This bill repeals the Milrite Act (Act 109 of 1978). A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 191, PN 159 (J. Ward) – This bill amends the Pennsylvania Construction Code Act to exempt agricultural buildings used for social events from the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code. Senator J. Ward offered amendment A00418 which does the following:

Changes the recipient of a historical agricultural building owner’s annual affidavit, that supports the building’s exclusion from the PA Construction Code Act, from the municipality to a “code administrator,” which is defined to include a municipal code official, a construction code official, a third-party agency or the Department of Labor and Industry.

Changes the inspector of the historical agricultural building, in the instance where the building owner fails to submit the annual affidavit, from the municipality to a “code administrator.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

Mary Margaret Hart, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (new appointment)

Gary F. Wills, Board of Trustees of Ebensburg Center (reappointment)

Donald E. Houser Jr, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Marian D. Moskowitz, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Gary E. Lenker, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, (reappointment)

Nandi A. Jones-Clement, Board of Trustees of Lincoln University (new appointment)

Daniel P. Elby, Council of Trustees of Lock Haven University (reappointment)

Dana J. Douglas, State Board of Massage Therapy (new appointment)

Bryan A. Strawser, State Board of Massage Therapy (new appointment)

Pasquale T. Deon Jr, State Planning Board (new appointment)