BLK LUV Nonprofit has the crypto solution to end systemic racism, once and for all

ATLANTA, GA, US, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hahz Terry & Dr. Candy Terry, founded BLK LUV [org], a non-profit 501c3 organization, right during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. After examining all of the outdated available solutions for black-owned businesses, they realized that the real solution was connected to a new digital economy.The pandemic has occurred amid a heightened focus on economic and racial inequality in the U.S., where 70% of African American-owned businesses have been closed within the last year.BLK LUV [org] has launched a first-of-its-kind, blockchain platform with a cryptocurrency solution to end economic inequality, which is a direct result of systemic racism, as well as all of the racial disparities, with the use of a Token called $LUV. Thus far, there has been no cure for racism, mainly because it’s powered by the low vibrational frequency emotion of fear. Further, addressing the issue of racism by ‘color’ only empowers the same framework that it was built upon. Blockchain now allows us to define what BLK truly means. BLK is what we see when we close our eyes during moments of peace and stillness, BLK is the universe within us, BLK is the collective oneness we all are, BLK is The Void, and BLK is simply infinite LUV.Now that we’ve defined that BLK=LUV, we no longer give energy to anything that divides us such as race, gender, class, or fear, therefore, we have nothing to ‘fight’ for when we operate from the highest frequency, which is love. For more about BLK=LUV visit our blog post $5 billion dollars was donated in 2020 towards ending racial inequality with no outlined solution of how the donations would be invested as a real tangible answer for all those affected. Where is the information for the actual people being affected by the problem? This $50 billion donated was raised in 2020, but we ask where is it located? Blockchain technology provides the transparency needed for nonprofits to be held accountable, by measuring fundraising progress, beneficiary outcomes, and the generated reports for grant-makers that are currently lacking.No longer will people have to be sold on a promise or hope of change to ending racial equality. We have a simple solution model that everyone donating can understand. $LUV allows our BLK LUV Tribe to analyze our own authentic spending power.We took a deep dive towards finding a solution during the midst of the pandemic which led us down the infamous cryptocurrency rabbit hole. Bitcoin has surged by 400% over the last year and the dollar has declined. Just imagine if stimulus checks issued last April were invested in crypto like Bitcoin, you would have made $10k as of today without having to lift a finger. So that leads us to the $5 billion donated to racial equality in 2020 alone. Just for number's sake, that amount would have allowed BLK LUV to mint, and give away millions in $LUV for free.A one-time donation isn’t the quick fix to an issue that has plagued a community for hundreds of years. We created a ULI ( Universal LUV income ) that allowed BLK LUV to mint, and give away millions in $LUV as well as onboard 44 million African Americans on our blockchain platform, to end systemic racism, which we all know is a direct result of an unequal economic playing field. Our ULI model allows us to convert a one-time donation, which is the equivalent to the price of 1 lunch, into a lifetime of recurring digital income with Defi. This is our solution to ending racially charged economic inequality and poverty that has crippled the African American community.$35 billion has been pledged by many corporations towards racial equality however, receiving these donations in cryptocurrency benefits donors as well as the beneficiaries. We created a campaign called #TeamLUV. The fact that race has divided humanity, we will instead unite with #OneLUV, #TeamLUV. You can read the detailed outline of our 4 step solution to end systemic racism.Crypto donations can be sent to the address blkluv.eth. Please contact us at info@blkluv.org after your donation is sent to receive a personal thank you and card.