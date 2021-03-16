WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LUCKIEST RETAILER in THE Olympic Peninsula

Fred Meyer in Port Orchard Tops This Year’s List with 7 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021 – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula Region, with 7 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region are:

7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

7 Wins: Safeway at 221 W Heron St in Aberdeen

7 Wins: Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

6 Wins: Safeway at 2890 NW Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale

6 Wins: Safeway at 4280 Martin Way E in Olympia

6 Wins: Lovell Road Runner 76 at 1023 E Front St in Port Angeles

6 Wins: Total Stop at 1010 NE Forest Rock Ln in Poulsbo

5 Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Ave NW in Olympia

5 Wins: Albertson’s at 1434 Olney St SE in Port Orchard

5 Wins: Winco Foods at 4969 Kitsap Way in Bremerton

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

