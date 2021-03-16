WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LUCKIEST RETAILER in central washington

Safeway in East Wenatchee Tops This Year’s List with 7 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021) – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Central Region, with 7 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Central Region are:

7 Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee

6 Wins: Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way Ste AA in Moses Lake

6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 410 S 72nd Ave in Yakima

5 Wins: Adi Foodmart at 1606 W Broadway Ave in Moses Lake

5 Wins: Valley View Market at 618 E Toppenish Ave in Toppenish

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 11 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1206 N 40th Ave in Yakima

4 Wins: North Ave Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave in Wenatchee

4 Wins: Winco Foods at 960 N Stratford Rd in Moses Lake

4 Wins: Wray’s Meadowbrook at 7200 W Nob Hill Blvd #1 in Yakima

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

