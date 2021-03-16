WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LUCKIEST RETAILER in THE TRI-CITIES

Yoke’s Fresh Market in Pasco Tops This Year’s List with 7 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021) – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Tri-Cities Region, with 7 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Tri-Cities Region are:

7 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Road 68 in Pasco

5 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland

5 Wins: Albertson’s at 690 Gage Blvd in Richland

4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Ave in Kennewick

4 Wins: One Stop Mart at 1903 Jadwin Ave in Richland

4 Wins: Winco Foods at 4602 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

4 Wins: Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland

3 Wins: Safeway at 2825 W Kennewick Ave in Kennewick

3 Wins: Albertson’s at 5204 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

3 Wins: Circle K at 4823 Broadmoor Blvd in Pasco

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

