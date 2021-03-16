WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY ANNOUNCES LUCKIEST RETAILER in eastern WASHINGTON

Fred Meyer in Spokane Tops This Year’s List with 6 Wins

Olympia, WA (March 15, 2021) – With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, Washingtonians may be looking for a four-leaf clover, horseshoe or rabbit foot, but when it comes to potentially finding that pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, Washington’s Lottery is stepping in to help by announcing its 2020 Luckiest Retailers that sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.

The Fred Meyer at 12120 N Division St in Spokane is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Eastern Region, with 6 Wins.

The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Eastern Region are:

6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12120 N Division St in Spokane

6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 10618 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

6 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 14202 N Market St in Mead

6 Wins: Andersons Grocery at 711 S Clark Ave in Republic

5 Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Safeway at 2509 E 29th Ave in Spokane

5 Wins: Albertson’s at 400 Bridge St in Clarkston

5 Wins: Harvest Foods at 260 W 3rd Ave in Kettle Falls

5 Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 3321 W Indian Trail Rd in Spokane

5 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 5912 Highway 291 in Nine Mile Falls

Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington. The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, PICK 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

###