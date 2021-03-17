CFW loses “second appeal” in Fitzgerald case, trial imminent.
City of Fort Worth facing Whistleblower trial as Mayoral and Council elections nearDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Andrew Kennedy, founder of Dallas-based Kennedy Law, P.C. announced today that the Dallas Court of Appeals denied the City of Fort Worth’s second appeal in the Whistleblower case filed by Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Sr. Fitzgerald was terminated immediately prior to a scheduled meeting with FBI agents to report additional information uncovered in an investigation of corruption at City Hall that included violations of law that involved the award of city contracts and computer crimes.
“It took the Dallas Court of appeals two sentences to deny the City’s second appeal,” Kennedy said. “The Court awarded Dr. Fitzgerald his costs in the unsuccessful appeal, another drain of taxpayer dollars,” Kennedy added.
“In response to this latest defeat, we expect the City will restate its position that Dr. Fitzgerald was terminated because of a fabricated incident in DC back in 2019,” Kennedy said.
“The Texas Workforce Commission previously found no credible proof of the DC incident, as did the State Office of Administrative Appeals a year ago,” Kennedy said. Dallas Judge Gena Slaughter, who will preside over the trial later this year, said on the record that the City’s decision to terminate Fitzgerald “smells,” according to Kennedy.
“Each time that the City claims Dr. Fitzgerald was terminated for poor leadership, the City further stigmatizes Dr. Fitzgerald, and implies that black men and women do not possess the same leadership skills as white Americans,” Kennedy said. “This reinforces the system of social and economic stratification that has plagued our country for centuries,” Kennedy said. “This trial is not just about a fabricated incident in DC, it is about a culture of racial profiling in Fort Worth,” he said.
Kennedy reports that the lawsuit against the City of Fort Worth over corruption charges may proceed as early as April or May of 2021. In the suit, Dr. Fitzgerald seeks all available remedies under the Whistleblower statute including punitive damages for termination under stigmatizing circumstances.
The action is pending in the 191st District Court in Dallas, County, Texas, Cause Number DC-19-08184, Fitzgerald v. City of Fort Worth, Texas, the Honorable Gena Slaughter, presiding.
