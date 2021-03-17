Abyde joins forces with Maine Medical Association to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions to independent medical practices

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution for independent practices, today announced it has teamed up with Maine Medical Association (MMA) to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions and education to MMA members.

In light of the continued Office for Civil Rights (OCR) enforcement efforts seen over the recent months in addition to proposed HIPAA changes, there is no better time for practices to ensure they have a complete HIPAA program in place. Abyde’s collaboration with Maine Medical Association showcases efforts to help MMA practices meet this need and will provide MMA members with all the necessary tools and support to manage HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Our collaboration with Maine Medical Association emphasizes the value and peace of mind providers have found with Abyde’s comprehensive solution,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We understand the difficulty for practices to keep HIPAA compliance a priority especially as regulations are constantly changing, and we couldn’t be more excited to help alleviate the HIPAA-stress from even more independent providers.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.



