Farragut Public Shooting Range announcements: summer hours and range closures

Beginning the week of April 5, Farragut Public Shooting Range will resume its open summer business schedule of Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 100 yard range will be closed for private events on the following days:

Saturday, March 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reserved Use: The range is available for reserved use to groups of 10 or more limited to 7 hours of shooting activity between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clubs, shooting teams, sanctioned and informal competition events, gun safety and marksmanship training events, family reunions, scouting groups, church groups, and all others are welcome and encouraged to consider hosting a special event at the Farragut Shooting Range. Contact the range office if your group is interested in reserving space: 208-683-1499. Additional fees apply.

Here's an overview of what you will find at the Farragut Shooting Range.