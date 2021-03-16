The surreal lives of Covid-era pilots

(CNN) — Darrell Myers remembers the surreal feeling last March when nearly all passenger travel shut down, leaving cargo pilots like him flying all alone.

“We saw the devastation hit the airline industry,” said Myers, the president of the Luxembourg Airline Pilots Association, who is a captain for Cargolux. “There were moments where my company, we were the only airplanes in the sky.”

Like many essential workers, international pilots have had to adjust to a drastically different work environment over the past 12 months.

As the pandemic caused the sharpest air traffic decline in history, airlines were forced to lay off or furlough nearly half of all pilots, according to a recent survey from Goose Recruitment and FlightGlobal.

Those still flying can face sharply reduced flight schedules, regular Covid-19 testing and isolating layovers confined in hotel rooms.