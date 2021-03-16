Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,720 in the last 365 days.

US and Japan specific concern over China’s ‘aggressive actions’ throughout Blinken journey

Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with their counterparts in Tokyo for a series of bilateral talks and a joint “2+2” session, marking the first international trip by Biden Cabinet officials.

This comes just after President Joe Biden met with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan in a virtual summit on Friday, in his first multilateral summit as President.

“We believe in democracy and human rights, the rule of law, because we’ve seen how our own countries are stronger because we adhere to those values. And because they’re under threat in many places, including in this region,” Blinken said during a joint news conference in Tokyo, pointing to the recent military coup and mass protests in Myanmar as an example.

“China uses coercion and aggression to systemically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” he added. “We will…

The post US and Japan specific concern over China’s ‘aggressive actions’ throughout Blinken journey appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

US and Japan specific concern over China’s ‘aggressive actions’ throughout Blinken journey

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.