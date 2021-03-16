US and Japan specific concern over China’s ‘aggressive actions’ throughout Blinken journey

Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with their counterparts in Tokyo for a series of bilateral talks and a joint “2+2” session, marking the first international trip by Biden Cabinet officials.

This comes just after President Joe Biden met with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan in a virtual summit on Friday, in his first multilateral summit as President.

“We believe in democracy and human rights, the rule of law, because we’ve seen how our own countries are stronger because we adhere to those values. And because they’re under threat in many places, including in this region,” Blinken said during a joint news conference in Tokyo, pointing to the recent military coup and mass protests in Myanmar as an example.

“China uses coercion and aggression to systemically erode autonomy in Hong Kong, undercut democracy in Taiwan, abuse human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, and assert maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law,” he added. “We will…

