Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,720 in the last 365 days.

‘Ammonite’ and 5 different works about ladies missed by historical past

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

She unearthed fantastic prehistoric creatures that had been lost to the sands of time, and her achievements — overlooked and uncredited while she was alive — also almost remained buried.

An unsung pioneer of paleontology, Mary Anning is finally getting some of the recognition she deserves thanks to the tireless work of academics and campaigners.

A new movie starring Kate Winslet called “Ammonite,” which will be released on streaming services in the United Kingdom March 26 and is already available in the US, shines a fresh light on her life.

Anning made several pivotal fossil discoveries in the early 1800s on the beaches of Dorset in southwest England — now known as the Jurassic Coast — despite living in dire poverty and lacking a formal education. She forged an unusual path in the face of the deeply ingrained sexism and…

You just read:

‘Ammonite’ and 5 different works about ladies missed by historical past

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.