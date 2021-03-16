‘Ammonite’ and 5 different works about ladies missed by historical past

Keeping you in the know, Culture Queue is an ongoing series of recommendations for timely books to read, films to watch and podcasts and music to listen to.

She unearthed fantastic prehistoric creatures that had been lost to the sands of time, and her achievements — overlooked and uncredited while she was alive — also almost remained buried.

An unsung pioneer of paleontology, Mary Anning is finally getting some of the recognition she deserves thanks to the tireless work of academics and campaigners.

A new movie starring Kate Winslet called “Ammonite,” which will be released on streaming services in the United Kingdom March 26 and is already available in the US, shines a fresh light on her life.

Anning made several pivotal fossil discoveries in the early 1800s on the beaches of Dorset in southwest England — now known as the Jurassic Coast — despite living in dire poverty and lacking a formal education. She forged an unusual path in the face of the deeply ingrained sexism and…