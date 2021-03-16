Backers Invited to Support GoFundMe Crowdfunding Campaign for Beekeeping and Ceramics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local beekeepers and pottery makers in Los Angeles have teamed up and launched their crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to “create new job opportunities for both the beekeepers and the ceramics artists.”

The crowdfunding campaign, spearheaded by beekeeper Mihai Iuga, was formally launched on February 22, 2021. Iuga and the collective are confident that the campaign’s noble objective will inspire people to support them.

The campaign donation packages are simple and straightforward:

For a $150 donation, a backer will receive a honey pot made by a local ceramics artist.

For a $250 donation, a backer will receive a custom-made honey pot by a local ceramics artist, plus 3 pounds of local honey harvested by participating beekeepers.

Through this endeavor, the group plans to expand and onboard more beekeepers and ceramics artists as the spring honey season has already begun in Southern California.

More importantly, the collective wishes to promote awareness about the importance of bees to the world’s ecosystems, particularly since the alarm regarding their dwindling population — first identified in 2006 — was again raised in 2019.

Bees play several critical roles in the global ecological landscape:

Pollination: Without bees, the world could go hungry, as these hardworking insects pollinate billions of plants each year, including countless agricultural crops.

Propagation of wild plants: Aside from pollinating crops such as farm-grown fruits and vegetables, bees are also responsible for pollinating wild plants, which, in turn, yield fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds consumed by wild animals.

Function in the food chain: Humans and other animals like opossums, raccoons, birds, and even insects feed on honey produced by bees. Even bee larvae and the bees themselves are part of the food chain as other insects and birds feed on bees as well.

Provision of wildlife habitats: Without the pollinating action of bees, there won’t be any forests and gardens that would serve as habitat for other animals.

Enriching biodiversity: The many functions of bees in the global ecosystem make them a fundamental factor contributing to complex, interconnected ecosystems that enable various species to thrive and coexist.

Interested supporters who wish to know more about the campaign, beekeeping, and the ceramic products of the collective can check out the GoFundMe campaign page.