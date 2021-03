ANDY JACOB ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF NEWEST SALES MASTERY VIDEO,” THE SECRET OF SALES.” The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series Issue The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Selling is much different than it was 20, 10, even 5 years ago. I call the new selling revolution a "Love In."” — Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Jacob , CEO of DotCom Magazine has recently released the first four installments of his newest sales mastery and business growth video series. The series has been made free from Mr. Jacob for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners that want to experience hyper revenue growth for their businesses. In episode two, Andy Jacob discusses what he calls the “The Secret of Sales”. In this edition of Andy Jacob's Sales Growth Mastery , Jacob gets to the bottom line of The Secret of Sales Growth Mastery. Jacob believes that selling is much different than it was 20, 10, even 5 years ago. Jacob calls his selling revolution a "Love In."Andy Jacob, a leading business sales growth expert, and influential CEO of DOTCOM MAGAZINE has recently released the first four videos of his Sales Growth Mastery Series to the public through DotCom Magazine. In episode two, Andy Jacob discusses what he calls the “The Secret of Sales”.Andy Jacob, CEO of DOTCOM MAGAZINE has released his newest video series for free to other leading CEOs, founders, and thought leaders. In the series, Jacob discusses how organizations can increase their sales with not only the right mindset but with the right data-driven strategy as well. Andy Jacob discusses ideas for companies to take their selling power to the next level and shares how companies can increase their revenue by 10X.Andy Jacob says. “I have been in business for 30 years and have been blessed to have built four multi-million-dollar businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars of sales. I have decided to offer my newest Sales Growth Mastery Video Series for free as it is one small way that I can give back to entrepreneurs and business leaders throughout the world. I really love doing the videos, and it is my hope that people will gain unique insight on empowering their sales cycle and dramatically increasing their business with each short video that I produce.”Andy Jacob continues, “Being the CEO of DotCom Magazine has given me a unique perspective on Entrepreneurs, Founders, and CEOs. No matter how large or small a company is, everyone I speak with is passionate about building their business. It’s one of the reasons I started DotCom Magazine…to provide entrepreneurs a place to share their stories and gain the recognition they deserve. My video interviews with CEO’s and Founders on DotCom Magazine have been so amazing. I am humbled to have been able to speak to so many great entrepreneurs building world-class companies as part of the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. My Sales Growth Mastery Series is an additional opportunity for me to continue to give back through the DotCom Magazine platform. Whether I am interviewing an entrepreneur about their business and distributing their interview through our news partners or producing my Sales Growth Mastery Series for people to view for free, my entire goal is to make Entrepreneurs Dreams Come True.”We Go from Strength to Strength for Your CompanyAndy Jacob is Founder and CEO of The Jacob Group. Jacob brings more than 30 years of executive sales experience founding and leading startups and high-growth companies. Andy Jacob is an award-winning business innovator and sales visionary. Andy’s unique approach to sales strategy has helped revolutionize many businesses, and his own companies have produced thousands of jobs, helped thousands of people, and made hundreds of millions in revenue throughout his 30-year career as a business leader. Jacob is the only strategist in the world that guarantees your results. Jacob's straightforward, no-nonsense approach has been lauded by CEOs and Founders throughout America.Andy has been called one of the leading authorities in the customer sales cycle, and he is passionate about helping companies sell more, close more, and make more. Jacob has been a guest financial expert on CBS, ABC, NBC, Time Warner, and Bloomberg. Jacob’s companies have also been covered by The Wall Street Journal. Jacob has been an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award Winner for his leadership in developing and executing the corporate strategy and transformational business practices.Jacob is a pioneer in the fields of B2B and B2C sales, consumer finance, online customer acquisition, and consumer monetization. Jacob is turning the billion-dollar sales advisory industry upside down with his Virtual Sales Growth Mastery practice which is focused on helping companies increase their revenue by 10X. Leveraging his experience and strategic abilities, Andy is known for breaking down business problems quickly and efficiently. Jacob’s mission is to provide business owners fast, easy solutions for complex problems. Jacob is the author of the online “Beautiful Start-Up Quiz”, and an active investor, business owner, and entrepreneur.While Jacob is best known for his business savvy, his favorite accomplishment is being a founding supporter and executive board member of The Friendship Circle, an organization that provides individuals with special needs the support, friendship, and inclusion they deserve. Jacob and his wife, Kristin, are also supporters of numerous animal charities.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

