Federal judiciary releases 2020 annual report

Along with the rest of America, the Judiciary confronted significant challenges in 2020, led by the need to meet its constitutional obligations amid a deadly global pandemic. Federal courts learned to keep operations going, despite restricted access to courth­ouses, with a quickly evolving reliance on technology and the resilience of a 30,000-strong workforce, according to the Annual Report of the Director, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, published on Tuesday, March 16.

The report details the Judiciary’s response to the COVID-19 crisis as well as its perseverance through other extraordinary challenges during the year.

