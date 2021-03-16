Æsir Technologies, Inc. Embraces ‘Made in America’ Movement
Æsir Technologies manufactures batteries at its Joplin, Missouri headquarters, and believes in being a good corporate citizen by creating jobs for Americans.
Another way we are supporting Made in America is by licensing NiZn to American-based manufacturers of lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion batteries.”JOPLIN, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in America is more than just a slogan to Æsir Technologies, Inc. (Æsir), a recent spinoff from ZAF Energy Systems Inc.
— Randy Moore, President and CEO of Æsir Technologies
Creator and licensor of the Nickel Zinc Battery Technology (NiZn), Æsir also manufactures batteries at its headquarters in Joplin, Missouri, and believes strongly in being a good corporate citizen when it comes to creating jobs for Americans.
So, when President of the United States Joe Biden signed an Executive Order on January 21 Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All American Workers, Randy Moore, President and CEO of Æsir, applauded.
“There’s a common misperception that manufacturing products in America is more expensive than other countries,” said Moore. “That’s not always true. For example, the growth in automation means that manufacturers can have a smaller workforce since the workers’ responsibility will be to maintain the chain of automation. The difference in what you pay someone in China versus someone in the United States for those higher-paying jobs in negligible. So why not keep those jobs here.
“Another way we are supporting Made in America is by licensing NiZn to American-based manufacturers of lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion batteries. By helping these manufacturers upgrade their offerings, through technology, we are making them more competitive, and putting significant distance between them and off-shore manufacturers that are still producing antiquated lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion batteries.
“Æsir is proud to be a catalyst for this movement. In the long run, not only will the workforce benefit, but so will the customers of NiZn-based products. American workers are the best in the world and that is demonstrated time and time again in the quality and reliability of our products.”
About Æsir Technologies, Inc.
On January 1, 2021, ZAF Energy Systems, Inc. announced the spinoff of Æsir Technologies, Inc., which will provide advanced energy storage solutions to the specialty markets of aerospace, defense, medical, and critical infrastructure. Æsir had been a wholly owned subsidiary of ZAF. For more information, visit www.aesirtec.com
