YK Law LLP Welcomes New Partner Christopher A. Muessel

YK Law LLP Welcomes Christopher A. Muessel as Head of the New Southeast Asia Practice
Having such a capability gives us a valuable opportunity to help clients access one of the most dynamic markets in the world — the emerging ‘Asian Tigers’ of Southeast Asia”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YK Law LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher A. Muessel as a Partner, and Head of the firm’s new Southeast Asia (SEA) Practice.
— Henry Li, YK Law LLP Co-Managing Partner
Mr. Muessel has in-country experience in Cambodia (1998-1999), where as a World Bank Counsel, he advised the Cambodian Government on commercial law reforms; in Japan (2000-2001) where as a senior foreign lawyer with Mitsui, Yasuda, Wani & Maeda, he advised Japanese MNCs on cross-border M&A opportunities in SEA and the US; in Vietnam (2001-2007), where as a senior Baker & McKenzie lawyer, he advised Fortune 500 companies on international corporate/commercial and M&A matters; and in Singapore (2007-2014), where as a partner with Duane Morris, Watson Farley & Williams and Rajah & Tann, Mr. Muessel helped establish and manage several new offices in SEA (esp. in Singapore and Vietnam). Mr. Muessel undertook an equally high-profile partnership role with international law firm VDB Loi, and maintains a general directorship role in Vietnam. In his 20-year career, Mr. Muessel has developed an expertise in international corporate/commercial law, cross-border M&A and venture capital (incl. PE funds & family offices), project finance (energy and mining), compliance (incl. FCPA & OFAC) and international trade (treaties and anti-dumping claims).
Mr. Muessel has been a regular speaker on the lecture circuit on issues related to his broad practice (esp., cross-border M&A/VC and compliance, incl. the FCPA), and excerpts from his presentations have been printed in several international newspapers and trade publications. He has also served on several boards of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), including AmCham Vietnam (Chairman 2007) and AmCham Singapore (Governor 2008-2011), which has allowed him to stay abreast of all major legal and business issues facing foreign investors and companies in SEA.
“Chris brings to YK Law extensive experience in international corporate/commercial law and cross-border M&A/VC in Southeast Asia, as well as a well-established global M&A/VC network, that will enable our firm to leverage the strength of our international platform to help clients seeking opportunities in that rapidly growing region,” said Henry Li, YK Law’s Co-Managing Partner. “Having such a capability gives us a valuable opportunity to help clients access one of the most dynamic markets in the world — the emerging ‘Asian Tigers’ of Southeast Asia,” added Li.
