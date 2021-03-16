Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Adventech is Excited to Announce the MaxEff Induction Motor Efficiencies are Validated

Validation Data for the Adventech MaxEff Induction Motor

FLORENCE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADVENTECH, LLC RELEASES AWAITED MAXEFF MOTOR GENERATOR TESTING RESULTS.

Independent Verification Confirms Maxeff Efficiency and Performance Claims.

Shoals-based industrial technology solutions provider, Adventech, LLC, today announced the positive results of independent verification testing of the company’s Maxeff Induction Motor Generator.

Claims of the motor’s performance and efficiency had proven controversial among engineering and industrial circles. Industry professionals had expressed doubts regarding the motor’s performance claims that it was as much as 30% more efficient than traditional industrial-grade electric motors without sacrificing necessary torque.

The published verification data was the result of February 2021 testing conducted by NVLAP-accredited, independent laboratory Advanced Energy. The report is available in its entirety at http://adventechinc.com.

“This day has been a long time coming,” said Adventech CEO Ron Ballman. “We are so proud to publish our data and finally address the doubters with third party validation of our performance.”

Ballman reflected on the long-term impact of the Maxeff motor’s performance. “At Adventech, it is our passion and core belief that now is the time to actually address carbon emissions and grid dependency. Over 50% of global electric power is consumed by electric drive motors. With a power factor of 0.99, efficiencies of 94%+ and remarkably high levels of torque without sacrificing efficiency, Adventech resolves issues that no other induction drive motor can address.”

Ballman indicated that more than 3,000 Maxeff motors in service around the globe with companies as varied as Solvay Chemical, Smelter Services, North American Lighting, and Miller/Coors. The motors are credited with delivering millions of dollars in savings over the 8+ years Maxeff motors have been in place.

Customer-submitted performance data and reviews are available at www.adventechinc.com.

Induction Drive motors in the industrial market sector alone account for as much as 25% of global electric power consumption. Acknowledging that elimination of electrical waste and improved efficiency has a global valuation of billions of dollars, it is the reduction in grid dependency that has Adventech most excited.

Ballman concluded, “Adventech is providing real solutions to carbon emission issues. While there are a number of competitive products that claim to address grid dependency concerns, Adventech challenges any of our competitors to a head-to-head comparison. Our technology does more work for less money, all the while resolving the waste factor…it is that simple.”

Adventech, Inc is a technology-driven developer of the Maxeff Electric Motor Generator (Patent# 10,903,770)and is committed to developing innovative, efficient technologies and devices for 21st century industry. For more information about Adventech, Inc and the Maxeff motor generator, contact Ginny Brewer at 256.712.5783 or by email at sales@adventechinc.com

