Modest Tree Eliminating Barriers to Entry for Enterprises Working with AR and VR with the Launch of Xplorer 2.0

Modest Tree launches Xplorer 2.0 making XR(VR, AR) for sales and marketing a viable solution for industry.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA , CANADA, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modest Tree, a global software developer of advanced immersive training applications and enterprise-wide digitalization solutions, launches their newest software iteration, Xplorer 2.0, signaling yet another milestone in the continued evolution of AR, VR, and XR technology viabilityfor enterprise use.Xplorer 2.0 is an extended reality (XR) content generation software platform that allows users to employ a drag-and-drop interface to quickly transform their own content into advanced XR content—for training, marketing, familiarization, sales, and more—that can be simultaneously experienced in VR, AR, onpersonal computers, and on mobile devices. Built specifically to eliminate barriers-to-entry and increase ROI for industry, Xplorer 2.0 is the only platform of its kind to automatically offer cross-platform, multiplayer interaction.The release of Xplorer 2.0 provides a timely response to a growing need across industry sectors. According to a recent VRX Industry Report, a 46% increase in enterprise adoption of VR, AR, and XR applications has coincided with the recent shift to remote working conditions. Xplorer 2.0, with its ‘no-coding’ UI, ability to use pre-existing Content (such as 3D models), scalability across device platforms, and built-in capabilities, was designed with the sole purpose of making XR content more viable than ever as a real solution for enterprise challenges. Xplorer 2.0 and the corresponding ROI potential that itunlocks promises to make XR adoption more accessible to more organizations, providing them with unique abilities to better position themselves in an increasingly challenging and competitive market.“We wanted to open up the world of XR to those who aren't virtual reality experts so we could support organizations who needed a rapid and accessible means to develop, adapt, and scale their own AR, VR, and XR content,” states Sam Sannandeji, CEO of Modest Tree. “Xplorer 2.0 makes it even easier fororganizations to develop reusable, editable training and marketing content that cuts down on project time and budget, placing them in a better position to succeed in today’s competitive environment.”Xplorer 2.0 is the latest update of Modest Tree’s XR Presentation software, which is already contributing ROI benefits to numerous global enterprise clients across manufacturing, defence, automotive, and healthcare industries by enabling them to accelerate their training operations and increase the efficacy oftheir sales and marketing engagement.One such enterprise is RENK AG, a leading global manufacturer of transmissions and propulsion units in the global defence industry. “RENK has been using Modest Tree Xplorer since 2018 to display gear units in Virtual Reality (VR), both for sales purposes as well as for internal and external training,” states MirkoUetzmann, Leader Navy ILS, RENK AG. “For RENK, Modest Tree Xplorer represents a solution to handle the topic of VR easily and conveniently for the company based on the limited resources available."The debut of Xplorer 2.0 is a major milestone for AR, VR, and XR tech innovation, one that is evolving the training and marketing industry as a whole.The Modest Tree team will be celebrating the launch of Xplorer 2.0 virtually March 18th on Modest Tree’s event platform, Distantly . Modest Tree Xplorer can be found in app stores. Visit xplorer.studio to learn more!About Xplorer:Xplorer leverages robust and intuitive features to put the power to create interactive XR presentationsinto the hands of the subject matter experts - you. By allowing you to apply simple, drag-and-dropfeatures to your own content, Xplorer enables you to build visually stunning and highly engaging XRpresentations for any platform, simply, quickly, and cost-effectively.About Modest Tree:Modest Tree is an award-winning Canadian software company focused on providing data-drivendigitalization solutions for Enterprise. Founded in 2011, we have worked with leading OEMs andmilitary clients to develop digital solutions that accelerate employee training, product sales andmarketing, and secure virtual communications.Visit www. modesttree .com to learn more.