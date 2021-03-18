9north an unparalleled flavor rum

9North Rum

A spiced rum that brings together the tradition of Panama with the inspiration of Southeast Asian flavors.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panama has a long history with sugar cane. Beginning in 1560, a Panamanian colonist named Francisco Gutiérrez requested that he be granted a monopoly on sugar production in the territory.

With the refinement of sugar, local beverages known as Guarapos gradually appeared, which were the basis for modern rums.

This tradition gave rise to 9north, a mahogany-colored spiced rum with sweet flavors where the aromas of coconut, caramel, cinnamon, hibiscus pepper, among others, can be distinguished.

9north is a modern rum inspired by the ninth parallel that links Panama, the origin of quality rum, with Southeast Asia. From Panama comes molasses, the fundamental base for rum. From Southeast Asia comes the creativity of flavors and aromas.

From this fusion comes Carta Blanca rum. A spirit that is ideal for a cocktail.

This rum is distinguished by its natural herbaceous notes. Rum lovers will find soft tannins on the palate. You will feel notes of green tea, lemongrass, ginger, citruses such as lemon and orange, vanilla, and light aromas reminiscent of jasmine and chrysanthemum.

What Rum Ratings users think

Jimmie from the United States with 30 ratings said:

This was a nice surprise for something calling itself a spiced rum. Not much at all in the nose. There is a herb quality to the flavor profile and very little on what I would call the spice flavor notes. I am sipping this and will try it as a mixer.

While dhelliwell@comcast.net from the United States with 13 ratings wrote:

Very nice sipping rum. Smooth, some complexity of flavors, and a nice finish.

Falcon91Wolvrn03 from the United States with 467 ratings thinks:

I really like this rum. As of this review, I'd call it my 2nd favorite spiced rum.

