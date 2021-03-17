ActiveOps updates its Workware+ platform for Microsoft Azure users

ActiveOps

READING, UK , March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActiveOps , a creator of management process automation software and Microsoft Gold Partner, today announced tighter integration between its Workware+ platform and Microsoft Azure. The update enables Microsoft customers to easily run their Workware+ products in the cloud, making it even simpler to deploy and integrate our management process automation software.The platform includes ControliQ—a cloud-based solution developed to uncover opportunities for managers to simplify oversight of operations, remain in control, and increase productivity—hosted exclusively on Azure. It also includes WorkiQ, an employee productivity monitoring (EPM) solution that helps managers ensure that their teams are at peak productivity while also avoiding burnout and fatigue. WorkiQ is now available for customers to host on their Azure on-premises, helping to ensure privacy in line with EPM best practices.ActiveOps’ Workware+ solutions and expertise add value to Microsoft customers across the banking, healthcare, and insurance industries. Building on ActiveOps’ integrations with Azure and Microsoft Power BI, the update strengthens the ability of the Workware+ platform to harness real-time data, providing management with better visibility into operations to help improve decision-making and process automation.The integration also increases the speed and scalability of ActiveOps solutions, bringing a range of benefits—including new industry benchmarks in productivity—as part of its OpsIndex solution, as well as improvements to performance and availability for ControliQ, ActiveOps’ cloud-native solution. WorkiQ is also available in the Azure Marketplace.“Organizations around the world are moving to a distributed, remote work environment, making it harder for managers to understand how their teams are spending their time and how they can improve productivity, efficiency, and well-being for their reports,” said Kevin Evans, Chief Technology Officer at ActiveOps. “At ActiveOps, we’re continuously improving operations management and overcoming the complexity and dynamic challenges that a distributed workforce presents. By using the latest Microsoft technology, we can benefit from Microsoft Azure to deliver faster, more insightful, and more meaningful solutions to our customers—all via the cloud.”ActiveOps is already empowering customers via solutions like OpsIndex, which brings the power of AI and machine learning to aggregated data to provide powerful decision support. The OpsIndex benchmark enables objective measurements of enterprise operations’ performance at department and community levels.“ActiveOps and Microsoft have a shared vision of helping customers accelerate their workforce transformation initiatives. We also understand that access to real-time data and improving operations leaders’ decision-making through better data is key to those transformation initiatives,” said Julian Harper, Chief Revenue Officer at ActiveOps. “We’re pleased to offer Microsoft customers a more seamless path to the cloud that also makes their Workware+ solutions faster, more powerful, and easier to access.”“Microsoft Azure helps ActiveOps customers accelerate growth and find new ways to drive innovation for flexible work environments,” said James Chadwick, interim general manager, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft UK. “The operations and capacity management expertise of ActiveOps, combined with the flexibility and data capabilities of Microsoft Azure, will help customers address critical and complex workforce challenges.”Learn more about ActiveOps’ solutions at www.activeops.com

