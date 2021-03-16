Houseplant: Seth Rogen is bringing his hashish house items to the US

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

After summiting the stoner comedy genre with movies like “Pineapple Express” and “This is the End,” actor Seth Rogen and screenwriter-director Evan Goldberg have set their sights on the US cannabis market.

On March 11, the duo will launch their cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant, with home goods including ashtrays and lighters shipping across the country, and strains of cannabis available for delivery in California to start. Their co-founders include producers James Weaver and Alex McAtee — who are part of Rogen and Goldberg’s studio, Point Grey Pictures — as well as venture investor Michael Mohr, who is heading Houseplant as CEO.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing their cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant to the US, around two years after it debuted in Canada. Credit: Courtesy of Houseplant

“Our founders have a long history enjoying cannabis and believe it should be treated with the reverence it deserves,” said Mohr over email. “Through their…