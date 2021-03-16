Fb indicators cope with Murdoch’s Information Corp Australia after media regulation

The three-year partnership was announced on Monday. It will allow content from much of Rupert Murdoch’s local media empire, including The Australian newspaper, to be featured on Facebook News — a section of the platform that curates coverage from selected publishers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement adds to a stream of new partnerships News Corp has signed in Australia in recent weeks.

Sky News Australia, a broadcaster owned by a local News Corp subsidiary, has struck a separate deal with Facebook (FB), which “builds on an existing arrangement,” News Corp (NWS) said in a statement Monday.

Last month, the conglomerate — which includes much of Australian media and some UK outlets, as well as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post in the United States — also unveiled an agreement with Google (GOOGL).

The partnership allows News Corp’s US, UK and Australian publications to be featured on Google’s News Showcase platform. But it also is expected to include…

