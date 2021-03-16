Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,666 in the last 365 days.

Myanmar coup: Why persons are protesting and the army is killing peaceable protesters

At least 138 people, including children, have been killed since the coup, according to the United Nations Human Rights office. And more than 2,100 — including journalists, protesters, activists, government officials, trade unionists, writers, students and civilians — have been detained, often in nighttime raids, according to advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). Though activists put both those figures as higher.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

Why did the Myanmar military seize power?

The military justified its takeover by alleging widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 general election, which gave Suu Kyi’s party another overwhelming victory.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) performed dismally in the poll, dashing hopes among some of its military backers that it might take power democratically — or at least get to pick the next president. The military then claimed — without providing evidence — there…

The post Myanmar coup: Why persons are protesting and the army is killing peaceable protesters appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Myanmar coup: Why persons are protesting and the army is killing peaceable protesters

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.