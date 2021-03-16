Myanmar coup: Why persons are protesting and the army is killing peaceable protesters

At least 138 people, including children, have been killed since the coup, according to the United Nations Human Rights office. And more than 2,100 — including journalists, protesters, activists, government officials, trade unionists, writers, students and civilians — have been detained, often in nighttime raids, according to advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). Though activists put both those figures as higher.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

Why did the Myanmar military seize power? The military justified its takeover by alleging widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 general election, which gave Suu Kyi’s party another overwhelming victory. The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) performed dismally in the poll, dashing hopes among some of its military backers that it might take power democratically — or at least get to pick the next president. The military then claimed — without providing evidence — there…

