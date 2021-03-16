Prince Philip leaves hospital following coronary heart surgical procedure

Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, poses in his military dress uniform circa 1990.

Prince Philip was born into the royal families of Greece and Denmark. His family left Greece in 1922 and settled in Paris after his uncle, King Constantine I, was overthrown.

Prince Philip is dressed for a production of “Macbeth” while attending school in Scotland in July 1935.

Prince Philip is the youngest of five children and the only son. After his parents’ separation in 1930, he was sent to England and raised there by his maternal grandmother and uncle.