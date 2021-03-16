Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How NFTs are fueling a digital artwork growth

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

This article was updated following the auction of Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 days,” which sold for $69.3 million.

When graphic designer Mike Winkelmann started producing a drawing a day in 2007, he was simply looking for a way to improve his art skills. At best, the resulting “Everydays” project would help him promote his freelance work, which includes creating concert visuals for the likes of Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. But selling the digital images was not on his mind.

This week, a compilation of over 13 years’ worth of the artworks, collectively titled “Everydays: The First 5000 days,” sold for $69.3 million via Christie’s, putting Winkelmann’s name among some of the art market’s most valuable living artists.

A multi-million-dollar auction for Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 days” closed this week at $69.3 million. Credit: Beeple/Christies

"It's a bit surreal, because (digital imagery) wasn't really something that I pictured, in my…

