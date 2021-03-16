Technology Integrator CUSITech, LLC Acquires Storied Construction Company in Colorado Springs

Acquisition to provide many benefits to current customers by expanding services as well as benefits to the economy as company looks to expand workforce

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUSITech, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Colorado Springs-based construction company Peak Professional Contractors.

Peak Professional Contractors has a 30-year history servicing customers with build-outs, retrofits and ground-up construction building SCIF’s for government contractors, tenant improvements, and multi-location QSR and hotel construction rollouts.

The team at Peak will provide vertically integrated general contracting services for CUSI’s current customers and expand their capabilities, while adding significant national coverage for CUSI’s services with a heavy concentration in Colorado.

With the acquisition, CUSITech adds extensive expertise to help its national customers with additional general trade services such as menu board foundations, store retrofits and full ground-up construction. This complements CUSITech’s existing low voltage, electrical installations and IT implementation services to give customers true single point accountability with a national reach.

CUSITech CEO Craig Kalie said being able to acquire a company with a reputation and history of success like Peak Professional Contractors is a no-brainer.

“It says a lot about a business with 30-year history, long-term key contributors built solely on repeat business and word of mouth. Acquiring Peak Professional contractors makes sense in furthering our mission to give our QSR, retail and medical customers single point accountability on multi-site rollouts and site improvements.”

CUSITech’s team grows by 25 employees with the addition of experienced project managers, superintendents, foremen and carpenters.

About CUSI Tech

Based in Westerville, OH - CUSITech is a full-service implementation partner, helping companies transform infrastructure of existing and future locations so its clients can serve their customers more consistently and efficiently with ever changing technology enhancements. CUSITech works with some of the largest brands in the restaurant and QSR space as well as the global medical giants such as Roche Diagnostics and LabCorp.

For more information, visit https://cusitech.com/about-us/

Follow CUSI Tech on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/2233387

About Peak Professional Contractors

Peak Professional Contractors has been a mainstay in Colorado Springs construction projects for the past three decades. Many of their team members have more than 25 years of experience in the construction industry. This vast experience allows them to anticipate problems and correct them before they happen. The Peak team is well-versed in all aspects of commercial, government, retail and hotel construction. Peak Professional Contractors is nationally known for hotel construction and renovation excellence, their portfolio includes projects for most major brands, including: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Sheraton, Holiday Inn, and Hilton Hotels.

