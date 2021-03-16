The ArbiSmart Native Token, RBIS, Up by 350%!
ArbiSmart, the leading EU licensed and regulated financial services provider is pleased to announce that RBIS, has now more than tripled in value.
We are proud of the steady continued growth of the RBIS token, which we attribute to the fact that the platform offers exceptional passive profits
ArbiSmart, the leading EU licensed and regulated financial services provider is pleased to announce that RBIS, the native token powering its fully automated crypto arbitrage platform, has now more than tripled in value.
ArbiSmart has initiated the listing process and once RBIS is tradable on the exchanges, by the end of 2021, this is anticipated to drive the price even higher. The price is projected to also receive a boost from the various upgrades and developments that ArbiSmart has in the pipeline for 2021, with RBIS set to gain several utilities by the end of the year, as new services are introduced.
The total amount of RBIS that can ever be created is capped at 450 million. So, as demand rises, with the continually growing popularity and liquidity of the platform, supply will fall, helping the token appreciate.
While the crypto market has seen intense volatility recently, crypto arbitrage opportunities have remained as prevalent and lucrative as ever and the RBIS token price has risen steadily, providing a profitable way to hedge your capital against the risks of a bearish market.
Clients who joined ArbiSmart in early 2019 when the token was launched, have now more than tripled their investment, and that is before consideration of passive crypto arbitrage profits of up to 45% a year and the compound interest on those earnings.
Mike Meyers, ArbiSmart’s CEO noted:
“We are proud of the steady continued growth of the RBIS token, which we attribute to the fact that the platform offers exceptional passive profits, at close to zero risk. The huge capital gains that the token generates are a great means of giving back to loyal members of the crypto community who saw the potential of the platform, adopted the token early on, and have already made a 350% profit.”
About ArbiSmart
ArbiSmart’s reliable, secure and sophisticated algorithm is designed to almost completely eliminate risk. It generates unmatched profits, with interest rates of up to 45%, rapidly and effectively, automatically buying low on one cryptocurrency exchange and then selling at the highest available price on another. ArbiSmart’s innovative technology takes advantage of crypto arbitrage opportunities the instant they arise, while a dedicated team of crypto-market professionals offers expert, 24-hour support, via multiple channels.
