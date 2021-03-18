GURU Organic Energy Announces New Partnership with Amuka Esports
GURU Organic Energy makes a big splash into the Canadian esports scene with Amuka Esports partnership
GURU Organic Energy (TSX:GURU)
GURU is on a mission to clean up the energy drink industry”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GURU Organic Energy (“GURU”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with Canada's leading gaming and esports company Amuka Esports and its competitive team Parabellum Esports
— GURU Organic Energy
As the world’s first natural energy drink, GURU is on a mission to clean up the energy drink industry. With its organic plant-based ingredients, GURU will provide Amuka Esports players with Good Energy to help players maintain their mental and physical focus.
The partnership also includes a social media challenge that aims to engage with players and encourage a good balance between gaming and enjoying the outdoors. Running from March 18th to April 22nd, the social media challenge will use the hashtag #Gurugoodenergy, and will have participants enter by sending in a video of themselves that showcases them as a gamer and doing an outdoor activity. Participants will be eligible to win a GURU longboard.
"We are pumped to be working with GURU Organic Energy who understands that gamers have been craving an organic, plant-based energy drink for a long time, and the initial demand has been incredible. This campaign also highlights the importance of promoting a proper gaming / health balance and we are excited to be working with partners that are encouraging both gaming and outdoors activities, " according to Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports
Players will be able to show off their interests outside of gaming on a variety of social platforms with a focus on nature and outdoor activity. The challenge will provide a window into the lifestyles and interests of players outside of gaming, and how those interests can have a positive impact on their gameplay.
GURU energy drinks will be available for purchase for gamers at Amuka Esports owned venues Waves Gaming in Toronto and EZY Mode in Windsor.
For media requests please contact:
Amuka Esports:
Ben Feferman
ben@amukaesports.com
(647) 938-2474
GURU Organic Energy:
Lyla Radmanovich
media@rppelican.ca
(514) 845-8763
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is a diversified esports company focusing on teams, tournaments, content, and venues. We create localized hubs in cities across North America, each consisting of a venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator. Amuka also operates Canada’s largest esports venue along with several teams based in North America and Europe. Learn more about our impact on the North American esports scene at our official website, www.amukaesports.com and on our Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Twitch and Facebook pages.
About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. GURU markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 16,300 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com or Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
