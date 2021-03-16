New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2021 Healthcare Executive Jury
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards has announced the 20-member Healthcare Executive Jury of global creative leaders recruited to judge entries submitted into New York Festivals Advertising Awards expanded healthcare categories.
“We’re thrilled that these high-caliber leaders who are recognized as innovators within Healthcare advertising and marketing will serve on the 2021 Healthcare Executive Jury, their stellar reputations and years of experience will be an asset to the jury panel” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “Through insightful discussion and diligent attention to detail they will determine which game-changing work earns an NYF Tower.”
The Healthcare Executive Jury will select award winners from the shortlisted entries determined by New York Festivals online Grand Jury.
2021 Healthcare Executive Jury
• Kaydee Bridges, Head of Enterprise Marketing and Brand, Cardinal Health USA
• Kate Chisnall, Associate Creative Director, McCann Health Australia
• Cherie Davies, SVP, Executive Creative Director, FCB Chicago USA
• Tyler DeAngelo, Executive Creative Director, StrawberryFrog USA
• Kathy Delaney, Global Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Health / Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness USA
• Karl Desmond Johnson, SVP, Creative Director, Area 23 USA
• Charles Dixon IV, Creative Director, Evoke USA
• Kissa Fernandez, Creative Strategist, Healthcare, Creative Shop USA
• Annie Foster, Creative Strategist, Healthcare, Creative Shop USA
• Diego Freitas, Co-Managing Director, Executive Creative Director, FCB Health Brazil
• Walt Geer, Executive Creative Director, VMLY&R USA
• David Justus, Executive Director of Technology and Business Development, AKQA USA
• Ronald Lewis, Executive Creative Director, GREY USA
• Kristina Luburic, Managing Director, Ogilvy Australia
• Tuesday Poliak, EVP, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson USA
• Auge Reichenberg, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R USA
• James Rogala, Group Creative Director, StrawberryFrog USA
• Mike Rogers, Creative Partner, Serviceplan Health & Life Germany
• Emily Spilko, Executive Creative Director, Evoke USA
• Andrew Spurgeon, Chief Creative Officer Europe, Publicis Health United Kingdom
All entries into the 2021 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, a panel of prominent global creative minds, who collectively select the World’s Best Advertising®.
The deadline to enter the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 2nd. For more information on categories, rules and regulations, to review the 2021 entry guide or to enter visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
About New York Festivals:
New York Festivals®
Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Midas Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries.
