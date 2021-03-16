Concierge Auctions Announces March/April Global Auction Lineup of $165 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge, the 140 acre ridgetop parcel, better known as King Mountain, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a legacy residential compound of unimaginable privacy, beauty, and sheer size in Marin County. Enter through the intricately carved Thai gates surrounded by lush palms, this expansive residence comprises two villas overlooking the Andaman Sea. St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas This stunning parcel is a unique opportunity for development or for anyone eager to bask in the natural beauty of Turks and Caicos. Reimagine luxury living with this impeccable 30-acre property and the immaculate lifestyle it offers, or combine the adjacent 20-acre parcel for an unheard of 50-acre South Florida equestrian estate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its March/April lineup of over $165 million of luxury properties spanning 9 countries and 4 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include King Mountain Estate: “The Last Unicorn” of the San Francisco Bay Area luxury real estate market; Villa Siam, a spectacular compound within the exclusive Trisara Resort in Phuket; the largest private island in the Bahamas currently on market with miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters; a blank slate development opportunity in Turks & Caicos totaling 1,400± acres; a Mediterranean-style multi-use equestrian paradise in South Florida featuring an opportunity to own over 50 acres in an exclusive gated community; a secluded and secure waterfront compound overlooking the Bay of Saint-Tropez with its own sandy beach; and a chic and luxurious chalet in the heart of celebrity-studded Verbier with proximity to some of the best skiing in the world.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

King Mountain Estate | Marin County, CA

Bid April 22–27

The King Mountain Estate is considered “The Last Unicorn” of the San Francisco Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Market, for it offers its next owner the opportunity to develop a Mountain Top Legacy Compound rivaling any transcendent Estate Property in the world. The 140 acre ridgetop parcel, once owned by Herb Boyer, the co-founder of Genentech, and “father” of the biotech industry, will auction next month in cooperation with acclaimed agent Steven Mavromihalis, of Compass Real Estate. Currently listed for $25 million, the property will sell, with No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

"King Mountain is the Crown Jewel of Bay Area Estate home sites. No other property combines King Mountain’s privacy, views, verdant natural surroundings - amidst thousands of acres of public open space, abundant water supply, and ability to live totally off the grid; yet just minutes away from shopping, cafes, and restaurants, and only 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge,” stated Mavromihalis. “This auction provides an exceptionally creative entrepreneur, with the opportunity to develop one of the world’s extraordinary legacy compounds. Fully vested and entitled, the new owner(s) will be on a fast track to create the lifestyle of their dreams. King Mountain is the Bay Area’s last/best unicorn trophy property. And, as such, it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The sublime Estate soars hundreds of feet above the Bay, atop of a prominent foothill just west of Mt. Tamalpais, with unparalleled privacy. The 32+ acre primary building envelope straddles the ridgeline itself, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the City of San Francisco, the Bay and bridges, East Bay, South Marin, Mount Tamalpais, and thousands of acres of verdant tree covered Public Open Space. The 140 acre property boasts Redwood groves, forests of madrone, bays, and oaks, and a host of native flora and fauna, with adjoining access to hundreds of miles of trails through tens of thousands of acres of Marin County’s famed public open space parklands. Yet, it is just twelve miles north of the towering Golden Gate Bridge and the City of San Francisco. With vested development plans in place, there is a unique opportunity to build a legacy compound up to 27,500 square feet that is unlike any other in the Bay Area.

Villa Siam | Trisara Resort, Phuket, Thailand

Bid 25–30 March

Located within an exclusive enclave with expansive sea views, one of Asia’s premier oceanfront estates will auction online this month in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket. Villa Siam, currently listed at $18 million and previously offered at $28 million will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Designed with different destination experiences within a large compound, the property provides a wide range of leisure and dining activities. Able to host a number of guests in a variety of indoor and outdoor living spaces, the estate showcases a gorgeous blend of Thai Lana inspired and Western architecture. Savor delicious Western and Thai meals conceived by a private chef and served by candlelight under the stars. Two infinity-edge pools offer spectacular views of the sun setting into the Andaman Sea or yachts sailing by right in front of the villa.

74 Bellevue Avenue | San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Bid March 25–29

On the southernmost tip of Corinthian Island, this timeless waterfront estate, will auction this month in cooperation with William Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian, and Magda Sarkissian of the Bullock/Sarkissian Team at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. Currently Listed for $25.495 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Offering the privacy of small-town living only a stone’s throw from bustling San Francisco, the property is immaculately finished, from blonde hardwood floors to coffered ceilings to ornate front doors that open to a double-height foyer complete with a curved floating limestone staircase. Entertaining is made easy with the gourmet chef’s kitchen, designer appliances and Carrera marble countertops. Soak up the sunshine on one of multiple balconies and patios and enjoy the breathtaking views of San Francisco Bay. Retire to the whole-floor master suite, practice your short-game on the private putting green, or spend time by the fireside lounge area. Lush Mediterranean gardens, established hedges, and rough-hewn limestone walls encase the estate for privacy and lend an ambiance reminiscent of Southern France, while a short walk leads to Tiburon's shops, dining, and charming ferry for a ten minute commute to San Francisco.

St. Andrew’s | Little Ragged Island Chain, Bahamas

Bid March 26–31

Measuring 730± acres, St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, is both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently on the market. This stunning mass of land, featuring miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters, will auction online next month in cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty. Currently listed for $19.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“As our largest private island sale since Innocence Island, this immaculate 730-acre island is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it opportunity,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet has been core to what we do every day, and this private paradise is a perfectly poised property that allows bidders to name their own price. There’s no other opportunity quite like this one.”

St. Andrew’s offers a blank canvas of rolling hills and calm warm waters awaiting boundless opportunities for development. Be it a picturesque residential settlement, an expansive tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course. Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, elevations vary from sea level to a hilly 40 feet. The eastern side of the island features deep water access, perfect for large ships to pull up, which creates a prime construction opportunity.

East Caicos Property | Turks & Caicos

Bid March 26–31

A stunning 1,400± parcel of waterfront land in Turks & Caicos will auction this month in cooperation with Ian Hurdle and Sean O’Neill of The Agency. Currently listed for $15.645 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

The property (which consists of two parcels) is truly a blank slate for the grandest of ideas: East Caicos is considered the next Providenciales, and this offering is the most prominent holding available. Its 1,400± acres provide more than enough room for a potential luxury marina, suite of vacation villas, or a massive five-star resort, plus an astounding golf course (or two). Deep water along the northern shore allows opportunity for access by large boat, ideal for development. A staggering 6,435± feet of flawless northern beachfront spans from the northern beach to the southern water and banks of East Caicos—and is all just 15 miles from the South Caicos Airport and 30 miles to the historic and cultural hub of the Islands: Grand Turk.

19700 SE Mack Dairy Road | Jupiter, FL

Bid April 9–13

Located within the exquisite gated community of Ranch Colony, 19700 SE Mack Dairy Road will auction next month in cooperation with Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $13.85 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder, either separately or collectively with an additional 20-acre parcel, currently listed for $1.3 million.

“Concierge Auctions has an incredible presence in South Florida; it just makes sense to partner with them for this opportunity,” stated Peter. “We’re excited to pair our resources to get this unheard of 50-acre equestrian property the exposure it deserves and ultimately find the perfect buyer.”

No feature or comfort was spared in the careful construction of the sprawling Mediterranean-style paradise. Old-world ambiance and classical details are perfectly paired with modern convenience and technology for ultimate luxury. Indoor-outdoor entertaining has never been easier than within its spacious alfresco living areas, like the first floor great room with retractable screen loggia opening to a pier on the property’s private four-acre fishing lake. Look out at the sprawling acreage from the third floor observation lounge with its massive covered deck, balcony, and full bar.

Villa La Saudade | Bay of Saint-Tropez, France

Bid 15–20 April

Nestled along the picturesque Gulf of Saint-Tropez, Villa La Saudade will auction next month in cooperation with Philip Weiser of Carlton-International. Never Before Listed for Sale, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions for the first time after their many successes in nearby Mallorca,” stated Weiser. “The company’s global reach and expansive database is the perfect opportunity to combine our resources to give this estate international exposure. Villa La Saudade is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of property in one of the most prestigious beachfront locations in France.”

The exclusive waterfront compound is secluded and secure. The elegant and expansive Mediterranean estate’s main house is separated from the famous azure blue waters of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez only by its own private sandy beach. A separate guest house provides the perfect opportunity for entertaining, with maximum privacy and R&R for the owner and their guests. Multiple spacious patios with oceanfront views surround the main house and are ideal for hosting drinks or dinner with a breathtaking backdrop. An additional separate caretaker/staff house allows for on-site service. The lush landscape of the property between the three houses gives an extra air of privacy while indoors and out.

Chalet Maurine | Verbier, Switzerland

Bid 16–21 April

In the heart of the vibrant village of Verbier, Chalet Maurine, a breathtaking mix of contemporary design and classic alpine style will auction next month in cooperation with Guive Emami of Swissroc Mountain Properties and Rosario Gallina of Barnes International Realty. Currently Listed for CHF 14.9M, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Concierge Auctions once more,” stated Emami. “After our last record-setting sale near Geneva, we’re quite eager to capitalize on our success, combine our resources, and aim to set another record.”

From top to bottom, the chalet is as chic and luxurious as the resort it calls home. The highest floor of Chalet Maurine boasts a spacious open dining area with a well-equipped kitchen and a living area wraps itself around a natural stone fireplace perfect to curl up next to after a long day on the slopes. The double height ceiling soars above, accented by floor-to-ceiling French windows and rustic exposed old wood beams, making the most of the panoramic view of the majestic Swiss Alps summits covered in eternal snow. Relax the day away in the hot tub on the sun-soaked south-facing terrace. Kids can frolic in the second living room one floor down. With eight bedrooms (including a master suite with its own terrace), there is more than enough space for retiring in peaceful privacy. A private guest lift runs to all floors, including the dedicated wellness area with a steam room.

Additional features include a ski room; garage; west-facing terraces; and a massage room—all just seconds from Verbier’s Place Centrale and a two-minute walk from the main Medran ski lift.

Additional Properties Include:

The Barn House | Laguna Beach, CA

Bid March 19–24

Currently Listed for $6.995M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Sean Stanfield of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Casa Rubia | Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico

Bid March 25–30

Currently Listed for $2.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Chad Pimentel of Vivo Resorts

Punta Encanto | Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Bid March 26–30

Currently Listed for $1.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Shawn Ferguson of Exclusive Homes Costa Rica

Grand Isle Resort and Residence | Units 1612, 1613, 1614, 1623 & 1624

Bid March 26–31

Currently Listed for $550K Each, or $2.75M for All 5 Units.

$250K Reserve Each, or $1.25M Reserve for All 5 Units.

In Cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T

4921 Palmetto Street | Houston, TX

Bid April 1–7

Currently Listed for $1.99M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Megan Cardet of eXp Realty

Villa la Zagaleta | Marbella, Spain

Bid 15–20 April

Total Construction Cost €6.75M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Rob Pijpers of Owners Link

Casa Neblina | Marbella, Spain

Bid 22–27 April

Currently Listed for €3.4M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Tine Hagemeister of International Marbella

Brutaliste sur Mer | Little Compton, RI

Bid June 8–15

Currently Listed for $7.85M. No Reserve. Buy Now $5.95M.

In Cooperation with Renee M. Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group

Plus upcoming properties in St. Helena, CA; Houston, TX; Reno, NV; Lower Gwynedd, PA; Redondo Beach, CA; Marbella, Spain; Mallorca, Spain; Bel Air, CA; Malibu, CA; and Oklahoma City, OK.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.