Civilized Coffee Partners with Mark Cuban’s Three Commas for a Premium Coffee Collaboration
Coffee for the Entrepreneurship LifestyleJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civilized Coffee, one of the fastest growing Specialty Coffee Roasters, has teamed up with Mark Cuban (Owner of Dallas Mavericks) and his company Three Commas to create an exciting line of Organic Colombian Coffee and Decaf Coffee. Civilized Coffee leaned into its global network of farmers and suppliers to source the finest Coffee Beans from Colombia. The green coffee is shipped directly to their warehouse on Dennis St, here in Jacksonville, where Civilized Coffee’s expert roasting team creates small batch roasts for the perfect flavor profile.
The collaboration includes three varieties: Colombian Organic Whole Bean, Colombian Organic Ground and Colombian Decaf Ground. The fresh roasted coffee is available in 12oz bags and each bag has a unique Mark Cuban quote chosen by the Three Commas team. All of Mark’s quotes are focused on entrepreneurship, determination and success.
“When the popular Three Commas brand from Dallas, Texas reached out to us in Jacksonville they were already familiar with our reputation as successful coffee entrepreneurs. While we recognized that the stakes were high, we were thrilled with the great opportunity to demonstrate our ability to execute the challenge they presented to us. The Civilized Coffee team crushed it and our final product speaks for itself from the amazingly flavorful coffee to the incredible packaging” said Mark Patterson (Founder of Civilized Coffee)
The Three Commas brand was developed for the aspiring entrepreneur a concept derived by Mark Cuban & Mike Chaffin based on the fact that there are 3 commas in a billion dollars. The Three Commas All Star Team is made up of Mark Cuban (Investor on Shark Tank & Owner of Dallas Mavericks), Nelly (Grammy Award-Winning Rap Superstar & Entrepreneur) & Michael Chaffin (Business Manager & Start-up Community Activist)
“Espresso Machine?!? Coffee is for closers. Excited about our new organic coffee created by Civilized Coffee” said Mark Cuban.
The coffee is now available ($13.95-$16.95) on www.civilizedcoffee.com & www.threecommas.com This is another excellent addition to Civilized Coffee’s growing line of high-quality Coffees, Teas and Craft ingredients including their latest successful launch, Instant Cold Brew Coffee.
