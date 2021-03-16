AnswerConnect Wins Green Award for Tree Planting Initiative
UK Answering Service Provider Scoops Gold Award for Environmental Best PracticeEDINBURGH, MIDLOTHIAN, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnswerConnect has won a Gold Award for their 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative, as part of the 2021 Scottish Green Apple Awards.
The Scottish Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation, an international, non-profit group committed to recognising and highlighting environmental best practice around the world. In addition to winning the award, The Green Organisation will plant 100 trees, for each of the winners, over the next 12 months, as part of the United Nations Billion Trees initiative.
The 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative aims to help replant trees all over the world, whether it is in areas that need help after natural disasters or are in need of reforestation. Now more than ever, businesses need to prioritize the triple bottom line - profit, people, and planet. In conjunction with their virtual support services - which aim to eliminate unnecessary travel - AnswerConnect remains committed to helping the planet, one tree at a time.
When a customer signs up to AnswerConnect, they're immediately added to the tree planting index. A tree will be planted on their behalf every month, at no extra cost. The initiative has so far contributed to reforestation programs across the world. As of March 2021, 620,000 trees have been planted through the 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative.
AnswerConnect CEO, Natalie Ruiz said, “At AnswerConnect, we have always been passionate about giving back. We are serious about making a positive impact on people’s lives and our planet. Being recognized with a Gold Scottish Green Apple Award for our 1 Tree 1 Planet initiative shows what is possible when businesses are guided by purpose. Each of our clients plays a role in making this positive impact, and we are grateful for their on-going partnership.”
The Scottish Green Apple Awards highlight a growing awareness of businesses' responsibility to balance sound business practices with corporate accountability. AnswerConnect is proud to play a key role in promoting environmental wellbeing as a central element to Scotland's thriving business sector.
