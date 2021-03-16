Gulfood Innovation Award 2021: Wellness Drink Posca Romana awarded as Most Innovative Halal Product
Gulfood marked a successful return for food and beverage businesses worldwide with 250 entries from 44 countries competing for the desired Innovation AwardsDUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posca Romana the wellness drink with reference to Roman history of the young Salzburg company „P.O.S.C.A. - crafted by nature“, which champions a non-alcoholic lifestyle, was able to convince the jury with creativity and quality. In keeping with Lent and the upcoming Ramadan, it won the “Most innovative Halal Product” category.
”Knowing about the invigorating and exhilarating effect of vinegar, we set out to fathom its historical significance and were surprised that it was highly valued from antiquity to the Middle Ages and probably also played a prominent role in the culinary arts of past, ancient times”, says the managing director Dr. Stefan Köstner.
Posca Romana at its core is characterized by an 8-year-old balsamic vinegar made from “Trockenbeerenauslese”, which represents the highest quality level of Austrian premium wines. The Trockenbeerenauslese is made from grapes entirely covered by botrytis, also known as noble rot, which occurs solely in certain, climatically favourable vintages – the Lake Neusiedl area in Austria, climatically protected by the Leithagebirge mountains, is one of them. The fungus perforates the skins of the berries so that the water content evaporates and metabolises the juice of the grapes even before it is fermented into wine. This gives Posca Romana a fine botrytis note. The delicate sherry tones and wood aromas are created when the balsamic vinegar is transformed in wooden barrels for 8 years. The whole flavour is carried by a “heavy”, hand-picked and gently pressed direct juice from the St. Laurent grape which is contributing as well beneficial secondary ingredients. In addition, there is sun, a lot of love and a fine pearly mousseux.
“According to Ovid everything just changes - nothing dies! We realized that our Posca Romana undergoes quite a few fascinating metamorphoses, often overlooked and undervalued, until it gets served on the dining tables.”, Dr. Köstner says. “Looking into the greater details of nature’s gifts and processes it is
undoubtedly a very special drink through metamorphoses.” he continues.
Already Hippocrates and Hildegard von Bingen swore by the health benefits of vinegar. Modern medicine confirms that vinegar contains essential vitamins, minerals and trace elements, as well as dietary fibre such as potash and pectin. Acetic acid is important in connection with the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates, as well as with the conversion of protein in the body. Surprisingly, vinegar does not produce acids in the body, but rather an alkaline reaction and contributes positively to the acid-base balance in the body. In addition, the high potassium content has a particularly deacidifying effect. Vinegar has a beneficial effect on stomach and intestinal complaints as well as of the kidney and bladder area. Having said this it may not surprise that Posca Romana is highly appreciated as companion to fine dining.
“We want to set the wheel of time right again and are also a little proud of having created a modern drink that can look back on more than two thousand years of history and tradition. In the end, Posca is even able to carry the taste and flair of antiquity into our fast-moving times. We are grateful of having been given the opportunity to showcase our product in an inspiring and save atmosphere here in Dubai and would like to thank the organizers once again. And of course we are very proud of having had received this award!“ the inventor says happily.
