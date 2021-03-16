Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2 & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 at 1515 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rodeway Inn, Rockingham
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: James Cunningham
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1515 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance at the Rodeway Inn, in Rockingham, VT. Investigation revealed Cunningham had damaged a family members property. Cunningham was observed yelling obscenities throughout the investigation. He was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Cunningham was released and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/16/2021 at 12:30 p.m.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2021 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Kali Eyles
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600