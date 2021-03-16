Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2 & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 at 1515 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rodeway Inn, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: James Cunningham

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1515 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance at the Rodeway Inn, in Rockingham, VT. Investigation revealed Cunningham had damaged a family members property. Cunningham was observed yelling obscenities throughout the investigation. He was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Cunningham was released and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/16/2021 at 12:30 p.m.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2021 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov