Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief x2 & Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21B101015 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles                               

STATION: VSP Westminster                      

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 at 1515 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rodeway Inn, Rockingham  

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief x2, Disorderly Conduct  

 

ACCUSED: James Cunningham                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/15/2021 at 1515 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a family disturbance at the Rodeway Inn, in Rockingham, VT. Investigation revealed Cunningham had damaged a family members property. Cunningham was observed yelling obscenities throughout the investigation. He was subsequently placed under arrest and was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Cunningham was released and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 03/16/2021 at 12:30 p.m. 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2021 at 1230 Hours             

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED – N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov

 

 

