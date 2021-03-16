Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong breaks silence to warn US towards ‘inflicting a stink’

“We take this opportunity to warn the new US administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” she said in a statement, according to the country’s state news agency.

“If it wants to sleep in peace for (the) coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” she said. The warning comes as the US and South Korea conduct scaled-down, simulated military exercises and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have touched down in the region for meetings with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration had reached out to North Korea, noting they have “a number of channels, as we always have had, that we can reach out through.”

“Diplomacy is always our goal. Our goal is to reduce the risk of escalation. But, to date, we have not received any response,” Psaki said, noting that the outreach “follows over a year without active…

