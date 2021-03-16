Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Grammy Awards: purple carpet trend moments

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Contributors Natalie Yubas, CNN

As we’ve come to expect, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards adopted a part-digital ‘hybrid’ format for Sunday night’s ceremony, resulting in a mixture of physical red carpet looks and glamorous at-home fashion.

But, as ever, the music awards’ style was brighter, bolder and more colorful than most of its film and TV counterparts.

While many nominees watched from home, performers and award presenters arrived in person at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And they weren’t about to miss a rare opportunity for a red carpet moment.

Noah Cyrus, nominated for this year’s best new artist award, produced perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of the night in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. On social media, the singer — and younger sister of Miley, herself a former Grammy nominee — drew comparisons to everything from an enormous oyster and a duvet, to a crumpled-up tissue and a cauliflower.

2021 Grammy Awards: purple carpet trend moments

