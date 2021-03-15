Post Session Report :: Monday, March 15, 2021

HB 11, PN 7 (Kaufer) – An Act designating a portion of Pennsylvania Route 92 from Apple Tree Road to Rustic Lane in Exeter Township, Luzerne County, as the Robert F. Kile, Sr., Memorial Highway. Senator Laughlin offered amendment A00431 which adds three bridge designations to the bill:

Designates a bridge in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County as the Senator Hal Mowrey Memorial Bridge. Designates a bridge over 1-79 in Erie as the U.S. Marine Capt. Thomas J. Kennedy, Jr. Memorial Bridge. Capt. Kennedy was killed in action in Vietnam. Designates another bridge over 1-79 in Erie as the Major Tom Carr Memorial Bridge. U.S. Air Force Major Carr was killed during a training exercise.

The amendment also makes related repeals of acts that previously designated the same 3 bridges after the same 3 individuals and makes the naming of the Mowrey Memorial Bridge effective immediately. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was approved by a vote of 48-0.

SB 70, PN 288 (Langerholc) – Designating a bridge, carrying SR 1008 (Eckenrode Mill Road) over Chest Creek, located in East Carroll Township, Cambria County, as the Kenneth John Ivory Memorial Bridge. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.