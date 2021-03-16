Electric Car Charger Industry Trends Include Technological Advances, Mergers And Acquisitions

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Growing technological advancements are shaping the electric car charger market. Major companies operating in the electric car charger sector are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for electric car chargers. For instance, in February 2020, the Bengaluru-based start-up Kirana Charzer launched an electric vehicle charger that can be mounted in small stores and businesses to accelerate the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network in the region. Kirana Charzer can be operated by any user on the Charzer application to deliver public EV charging and generate income via their charging point.

Other trends in the market as per EV charger market analysis are mergers and acquisitions. In June 2018, Webasto, a Germany-based company that makes sunroofs, electric-car chargers, and air-conditioning systems, acquired AeroVironment electric vehicle charging and test systems business for $35 million. AeroVironment is a US-based aircraft company. This strategic acquisition accelerates the global development of Webasto's charging business. Webasto’s acquisition of AeroVironment’s Efficient Energy Systems (EES) business segment contributes to the company’s dual strategy. With this strategy, Webasto strengthens its existing core business areas in Sunroofs, Convertibles and Thermo Systems and participates in new business areas, focusing on battery systems and plug-in electric vehicle charging solutions.

Major players in the electric car chargers market are Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Corp, AeroVironment Inc., Eaton, Evatran LLC, Tesla Motors Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Elektromotive Ltd., Hubbell Device-Kellems, Legrand, TurboDock, GE, Chargepoint, and Blink.

Read More On The Global Electric Car Charger Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

The global electric car charger market is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2020 to $2.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.97%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EV charging station market size is expected to reach $10.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 36.6%. Asia Pacific has the largest electric vehicle charger market share. Other regions covered in TBRC’s report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global electric car charger market is segmented by type into slow AC, fast AC, fast DC and by application into home, office, commercial.

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric car charger market overview, forecast electric car charger market size and growth for the whole market, electric car charger market segments, and geographies, electric car charger market trends, electric car charger market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Electric Car Charger Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3957&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-cars-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

