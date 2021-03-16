Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Supreme Court rules on rounding errors

The California Supreme Court has ruled an employer cannot round the time an employee spends on their meal break to the nearest preset fraction of an hour. The court further held that time records showing noncompliant meal periods raise a rebuttable presumption of meal period violations.

