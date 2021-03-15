Peregrine capture permit application period runs through April 15

The application period for the 2021 peregrine falcon take season is open March 15 through April 15.

Under the current seasons and rules, which were adopted by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in March 2019, no more than two nesting or juvenile wild peregrine falcons may be captured annually in Idaho to be used in falconry. Permits are allocated by a random drawing.

Two permits are available: one statewide permit for either a nestling or recently-fledged juvenile peregrine, and one permit limited to nestling take only in Lemhi and Custer counties or a recently-fledged juvenile peregrine statewide.

Idaho resident falconers must have a master class license to apply, and may apply for either permit, but not both. Successful applicants will be notified by April 25. Successful permit holders must wait two years before applying for another capture permit.

The capture season runs from May 1 to August 31. Here is the application and rules for capturing peregrines for falconry