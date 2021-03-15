Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,424 in the last 365 days.

Peregrine capture permit application period runs through April 15

The application period for the 2021 peregrine falcon take season is open March 15 through April 15.

Under the current seasons and rules, which were adopted by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in March 2019, no more than two nesting or juvenile wild peregrine falcons may be captured annually in Idaho to be used in falconry. Permits are allocated by a random drawing.

Two permits are available: one statewide permit for either a nestling or recently-fledged juvenile peregrine, and one permit limited to nestling take only in Lemhi and Custer counties or a recently-fledged juvenile peregrine statewide.

Idaho resident falconers must have a master class license to apply, and may apply for either permit, but not both. Successful applicants will be notified by April 25. Successful permit holders must wait two years before applying for another capture permit.

The capture season runs from May 1 to August 31. Here is the application and rules for capturing peregrines for falconry

You just read:

Peregrine capture permit application period runs through April 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.