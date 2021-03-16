IQAir’s 2020 World Air Quality Report said human-related emissions from industry and transport fell during lockdowns, and 65% of global cities analyzed experienced better air quality in 2020 compared to 2019. Some 84% of nations polled reported air quality improvements overall.

“The connection between Covid-19 and air pollution has shone new light on the latter, especially as many locations have observed visibly cleaner air — revealing that air quality improvements are possible with urgent, collective action,” the report said.

Researchers from IQAir — a global air quality information and tech company — analyzed pollution data from 106 countries, specifically measuring PM 2.5, a microscopic pollutant that can cause serious health risks.

Singapore, Beijing, and Bangkok — all of which imposed circuit-breaker lockdowns and widespread business closures — saw the greatest reductions in PM 2.5. But this effect won’t last: air pollution levels will likely rise as Covid-19 containment…

Read Full Story

The post Pandemic lockdowns improved air high quality in 84% of nations worldwide, report finds appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.