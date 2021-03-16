Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,679 in the last 365 days.

LoopChat’s College Circle Feature Emerges out of Beta Testing.

The College Circle enables university students to share their stories away from campus.

LoopChat’s College Circle is the place where students love to share their authentic college stories and experiences.”
— Kashish Juneja
BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, college social media platform, LoopChat, announced that its College Circle feature will be launched following its rigorous beta test. The College Circle is a publicly viewable images-centric social feed that allows college students to micro-blog and share their university experiences with their peers. The feature was in an invite-only beta test in the last three months.

“In the past few months, we had an exclusive group of college students from various universities across the United States working with us to beta test the College Circle, which is an image-centric micro-blogging feature in the LoopChat app. This helped us shape the Circle into a feature that college students love to use to share their college experiences away from their university campuses. What is clear is that the desire for students to connect with fellow students at their universities and elsewhere has never been stronger. LoopChat’s College Circle is the place where they love to share their authentic college stories and experiences,” said Kashish Juneja, LoopChat’s College Circle product lead.

“What we found is that online learning has increased anxiety among university students. This, coupled with the fatigue arising from Zoom classes has negatively changed the usual university experience. Our beta test showed that students are increasingly turning to the College Circle to connect, engage, vent or open up on deep personal issues,” she added.

The College Circle will be open to all students by the end of this week.

Taurai Chinyamakobvu
LoopChat
taurai@loopchat.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

LoopChat’s College Circle Feature Emerges out of Beta Testing.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.