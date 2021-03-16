LoopChat’s College Circle Feature Emerges out of Beta Testing.
The College Circle enables university students to share their stories away from campus.
LoopChat’s College Circle is the place where students love to share their authentic college stories and experiences.”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, college social media platform, LoopChat, announced that its College Circle feature will be launched following its rigorous beta test. The College Circle is a publicly viewable images-centric social feed that allows college students to micro-blog and share their university experiences with their peers. The feature was in an invite-only beta test in the last three months.
— Kashish Juneja
“In the past few months, we had an exclusive group of college students from various universities across the United States working with us to beta test the College Circle, which is an image-centric micro-blogging feature in the LoopChat app. This helped us shape the Circle into a feature that college students love to use to share their college experiences away from their university campuses. What is clear is that the desire for students to connect with fellow students at their universities and elsewhere has never been stronger. LoopChat’s College Circle is the place where they love to share their authentic college stories and experiences,” said Kashish Juneja, LoopChat’s College Circle product lead.
“What we found is that online learning has increased anxiety among university students. This, coupled with the fatigue arising from Zoom classes has negatively changed the usual university experience. Our beta test showed that students are increasingly turning to the College Circle to connect, engage, vent or open up on deep personal issues,” she added.
The College Circle will be open to all students by the end of this week.
