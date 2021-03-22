T+L WORLD’S BEST AWARDS 2021 NOMINATION RECOGNIZES STUNNING NATURAL WONDERS AT PARK HYATT MALDIVES
GAAFU ALIFU ATOLL, MALDIVES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the guidance of dynamic new General Manager Nikolaus A. Priesnitz, who was appointed on January 03, 2021, Park Hyatt Maldives continues to go from strength to strength with Nikolaus’ chief aims in his first year to ensure that guests experience Park Hyatt’s renowned high levels of customer service combined with the authenticity of Maldivian culture. With further commitment to the environmental and socially sustainable ethos that have always been an integral part of the resort’s daily operations, consistent glowing reviews from satisfied guests draw praise for ‘sun kissed shores,’ ‘a location like heaven on earth’ and ‘Mother Natures gift, showing how guests embrace the resort’s pristine and secluded setting. Further mentions of ‘unmatched service’ demonstrate the dedication and commitment displayed by every member of the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa family and why the resort has been nominated for the Best Resort in Maldives in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021.
A barefoot luxury resort, Park Hyatt Maldives boasts one of the best locations in the remote atoll with a white sand beach and lush vegetation. Surrounded by glorious tropical nature and a breathtaking natural 360 degrees house reef, which is home to colorful fish, small and harmless shark species, eagle rays, sting rays and thriving corals. Within a few steps of the resort, guests can rejoice in inspiring landscapes and astonishing underwater worlds before heading back to the luxurious comfort of their peaceful, private villas, including the stunning overwater villa maldives is famous for.
A range of extraordinary curated experiences offer guests the chance to fully appreciate the remote natural environment, whether it be swimming with graceful sea turtles and colorful fish, taking a tour to a virgin, uninhabited island, embarking on a back to nature ‘castaway’ experience, or greeting the family of black tip reef sharks that visit the house reef each day. A fun and educational selection of dedicated kids activities inspired by nature’s playground, world-class dining featuring authentic cuisine of the region, and a rejuvenating spa all complement the overall enchantment of the resort.
A true paradise on earth, the tranquility of the maldives luxury resort combined with bespoke guest experiences and gracious, authentic service have elevated the profile of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa leading to the resort being recognized as one of the Best Hotel in Maldives for the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021. Each year, the prestigious Travel + Leisure hosts the World’s Best Awards, giving its readers the chance to vote for the best luxury travel and tour operators in a variety of categories.
To learn more about Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 and to cast a vote, visit Travel + Leisure WBA at https://wba.m-rr.com
The results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 will be revealed in the October 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure. Voting ends on May 10, 2021.
To explore more about some of the best experiences at luxury hotels in Maldives, visit the new independent website at www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com and learn about reef exploration, local island visits, cooking classes in Maldives or a Lucky Dolphin Sunset Cruise.
About Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Located just 55 kilometeres (34 miles) north of the equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is one of the best luxury hotels in Maldives for private and quiet relaxation. Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 51 luxuriously villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind. From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options. Our Maldives spa, The Vidhun Spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu - Cooling, Fini - Heating and Hiki – Hydrating. Situated at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa. Blue Journeys, the resort’s PADI Five Star certified dive and activity center provides a variety of water recreations. Get connected with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Hyatt Siem Reap Maldives Phuket
+960 682-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn