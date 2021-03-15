Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,382 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Statement on Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on his proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget:

"Our Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal addresses the pressing needs posed by the pandemic, none more important than vaccinating the state's population as quickly and safely as possible. Our proposal lays the foundation for us to equitably support the areas that need it the most in this recovery process: in our education system; in our cities and towns; and in our economy. The pandemic has also magnified many inequities and injustices that predate COVID-19 – our budget looks ahead to address these issues and others that will persist even after the threat of this virus subsides. I vow to work closely with our General Assembly, our leaders in health care, officials from all 39 cities and towns, the small business and nonprofit communities, and all other stakeholders to meet this pivotal moment in our state's history."

You just read:

Governor McKee Statement on Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.